LEOLA, Pa. (WHMT) – Police say they have located a Lancaster County teen who went missing last week.

Luis Javier River, 15, was found Tuesday. He was last seen Thursday at his home in Leola.

Police believed Rivera may have been staying in the Lancaster-area.

No other information was made available.

