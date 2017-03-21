Mild today, but a midweek chill is on the way

A few light showers moved in overnight and will stick around early this morning before exiting. There will be plenty of clouds early today before clearing skies and milder temperatures take over this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 60 this afternoon and it should be a nice evening. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and a bit of a breeze kicking up. A secondary front will move through and provide a shot of cold air tonight with lows dipping to around 30 degrees. A large, Canadian high pressure will sink southward tomorrow and bring much drier and cooler air into Central PA. Plan for lots of sunshine, but a chilly and blustery day is on the way for Wednesday. Tomorrow night will bring clear skies, calm winds, and very chilly air. Lows early Thursday will likely dip into the teens! Milder air works back into the region for the end of the week, but the clouds will also return. At this time, Saturday looks dry and warm, with rainy weather for Sunday and next Monday. If we see any changes in the weekend forecast, we will post updates. In the meantime, enjoy today’s warmth and tomorrow’s sunshine!

