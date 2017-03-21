Local Muslim community hosts meet and greet

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local Muslims met Monday night with residents on the West Shore.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community held a friendly conversation about current issues and promoting harmony at an event at the Silver Spring Township Administration.

“A community is not a bunch of separate entities co-existing. It’s a cohesive group who works together to help everybody, and night like tonight hopefully are the start of that happening,” Silver Spring Township Police Department Chief Chris Raubenstine said at the event.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is among the oldest American-Muslim organizations.

