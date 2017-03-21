In Your Community: 911 texting, preserving farmland, firearms training

As part of an effort to cover more public meetings in the community, ABC27 attended the Adams County “State of the County” forum.

The Emergency Services director gave an update on the radio system for emergency responders. He says it’s in the final stages of a software update, which will bring the system in line with other counties for improved communication during emergencies. He touted the effectiveness and popularity of the system.

There was also discussion of a proposal to make it possible for people to text 911 instead of making a call. This could become a reality in 2018, but talks on the project are still in the early stages.

Several other departments made presentations outlining plans to preserve an additional 600 acres of Adams County farmland, develop field technology to ensure property tax information is updated, and break ground on a new law enforcement firearms training range by summer.

The commissioners also briefed the public on county revenue. They say it’s been flat, and they’re hoping an improving economy will allow more dollars to flow to the programs that provide services.

