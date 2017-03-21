House revives bill on when to ID police involved in deadly force

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) – Legislation heading to the state Senate would protect the names of police officers while they are investigated for firing a weapon or using force that results in death or serious injury.

The House passed the bill Monday by a vote of 157-39.

Under House Bill 27, public officials could not release the officer’s name until an investigation is complete or 30 days after the incident, whichever comes first, unless the officer gives his or her permission.

The same legislation was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf last year. He said the law would have withheld important information from the public.

Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia) said her bill has the necessary balance between the public’s need for transparency and the officer’s right to due process.

“As we’ve seen across the country, shootings involving police officers have become so politically charged that the officers’ lives and their families can be endangered even if the use of force was justified,” White said in a statement. “House Bill 27 offers a way to protect our police until the facts of the case in question come out. I want to protect the good officers from being tried in public while making sure those who break the law are tried in court.”

Police unions are endorsing the bill.

