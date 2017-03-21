Harrisburg City Council, Mother’s Subs team up to help families impacted by fires

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council is partnering up with a local city business to support families involved in the city’s most recent string of fires.

This Wednesday, Mother’s Sub on Second Street will accept gift card and clothing donations for the nine families displaced after 10 row homes caught fire in the city’s Allison Hill neighborhood.

The donation drop-off is part of city council’s citywide call to action for donations of $25 Visa gift cards.

“We heard Councilman Johnson’s citywide call to action and we wanted to do anything we could to assist these families and help them get back on their feet,” said Mother’s Subs Owner Victor Warke.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see local businesses entrenched in the community and helping citizens through tough times, united we can get through any situation,” said Councilman Cornelius Johnson.

Donations will be accepted between the hours of 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2101 N. 2nd Street.

