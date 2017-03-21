Police investigate fatal shooting in Adams County

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The weekend shooting death of an Adams County man has been ruled a homicide, according to the county coroner.

Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said 48-year-old Tracy Williams died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night at his home in the 800 block of East Berlin Road, in Tyrone Township.

A coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another – is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

State police are investigating the incident. They said Williams was shot by an identified person who knew him and there is no danger to the public.

No charges have been filed.

