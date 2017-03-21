Police investigate fatal shooting in Adams County

By Published: Updated:

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The weekend shooting death of an Adams County man has been ruled a homicide, according to the county coroner.

Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said 48-year-old Tracy Williams died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night at his home in the 800 block of East Berlin Road, in Tyrone Township.

A coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another – is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

State police are investigating the incident. They said Williams was shot by an identified person who knew him and there is no danger to the public.

No charges have been filed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Police investigate fatal shooting in Adams County

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s