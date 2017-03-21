Fatal shooting in Adams County ruled homicide

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The weekend shooting death of an Adams County man has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said 48-year-old Tracy Williams died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night at his home in the 800 block of East Berlin Road, in Tyrone Township.

State police are investigating but have not released any information regarding the incident.

A coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another – is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

