Rt. 222 reopens after crash

UPDATE: Route 222 South has reopened following a crash this afternoon in Lancaster County.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Route 222 in Lancaster County has been shut down due to a crash.

Rt. 222 southbound lanes are closed between the exit for the PA Turnpike – Rt. 272 and the exit for Rt. 22 – Ephrata.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

—

Online: PennDOT Traffic Cameras

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...