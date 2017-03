HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews are working to pull a charter bus out of a sinkhole that opened up near State and Susquehanna streets in Harrisburg.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time it got stuck.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...