BizTown teaches kids financial basics

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – In this high-tech digital world, some wonder if we are neglecting to teach our kids the basics. That’s why Junior Achievement of South Central Pennsylvania created BizTown. It has a bank, restaurant, city hall and even a TV station.

“The students get two paychecks during the day and they are told to keep track of their spending as they shop in the town,” said Kim McGowan, the director of BizTown.

Junior Achievement brings kids to BizTown at its York office. Fifth- and sixth-grade students learn simple but essential things like writing a check, balancing a checkbook, and how a debit card works. You can think of it as Finances 101.

Students have jobs in BizTown and get paid. They learn how to endorse a paycheck, fill out a deposit slip, and keep a bank account balanced with enough cash.

“The purpose of balancing a checkbook is so that you don’t overrun your account and you’re not bankrupt and you know how much money you have in your account,” student Nolen Armstrong said.

They may get a paycheck, but for many of the kids, BizTown is a reality check into how the real world works.

“A lot of the feedback we get from the students is they say I learned money doesn’t grow on trees. You have to work hard to earn your money and they appreciate their parents and how hard they work,” McGowan said.

BizTown is open to all students in south-central Pennsylvania. If a school is interested in taking students to BizTown, call Junior Achievement at 717-843-8028.

