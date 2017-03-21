Billionaire Gates meets with Trump to talk foreign aid

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Bill Gates arrives to Trump Tower in New York. The eight individuals who own as much as half of the rest of the planet are all men, and have largely made their fortunes in technology. Gates co-founded Microsoft in the mid-70s, growing it into the world’s biggest software company and helping to make computers a household item. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tech billionaire Bill Gates met with President Donald Trump to discuss progress in programs for global health and development as well as domestic education.

Gates, who as the co-founder of Microsoft is the world’s wealthiest man, wishes to tout the “indispensable role that the United States has played in achieving these gains,” his foundation said in a statement.

Monday’s meeting came just days after the administration submitted a budget blueprint that cuts foreign aid.

The Trump administration’s budget message said it was time “to prioritize the security and well-being of Americans” and “ask the rest of the world to step up and pay its fair share.”

