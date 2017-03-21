AG: National Guard officer arranged sex meeting with agent who posed as teen

By Published:
Joseph T. Witmer (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors say they arrested a Pennsylvania National Guard officer after he arranged a sexual encounter with an undercover agent who posed online as a 14-year-old girl.

Joseph T. Witmer, 51, of Hummelstown, was arrested Sunday night at the time and place of the arranged meeting, Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office said.

Prosecutors say Witmer, a chief warrant officer at Fort Indiantown Gap, posted an online classified ad for a “50M seeking Teen to play Monday only.”

The undercover agent responded to the ad and prosecutors said Witmer sent sexually explicit messages and solicited the agent for inappropriate pictures.

Agents said the messages came from Witmer’s phone and email.

Witmer is charged with four felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was released after posting bail, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 6.

