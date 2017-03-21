ABC27 wins 2 Excellence in Broadcasting awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters has recognized the work of ABC27 News in its annual awards for Excellence in Broadcasting.

ABC27 reporter Dawn White and photojournalists David Tristan and Stephen Munchel were awarded “Outstanding Television Feature/Story/Series,” for a report that looked into the ‘silent epidemic’ of homeless students in Central Pennsylvania.

Dawn White and photojournalist Stephen Munchel were also awarded “Outstanding Television Coverage of a Local Sporting Event” for a report that took viewers into the seat of one of Pennsylvania’s first deaf race car drivers.

The awards will be presented on May 7 and 8.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...