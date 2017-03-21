4 people seriously injured in Route 222 crash

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A head-on crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County seriously injured four people Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened between the exit for the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Route 272) and the exit for Route 22 (Ephrata), shutting down the roadway for some time.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, a 30-year-old Reading woman was traveling northbound around 1:40 p.m. when she attempted a lane change in her car. She swerved to miss another vehicle, lost control and crossed over the center median into the southbound lane, striking an SUV driven by a 46-year-old Delaware man.

The driver of the car was trapped inside her vehicle and then freed by rescue crews. She and her passenger were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV and his passenger were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...