2nd eagle egg hatches in Hanover nest

An image captured from the Pennsylvania Game Commission's bald eagle camera near Codorus State Park on March 21, 2017. (Credit: Pennsylvania Game Commission)

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – There are now two bald eagle hatchlings in the nest near Codorus State Park.

The second egg hatched Tuesday, just one day after the first egg hatched.

One of the adult birds could be seen feeding the eaglets in a live-streaming video on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.

If all goes well, faithful followers can expect the eaglets to develop most of their feathers by three to four weeks. The eaglets should begin walking in the nest at six to seven weeks, and they’ll begin to fly in about three months.

Young eagles separate from their parents in autumn.

