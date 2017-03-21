$250K cocaine bust one of Lancaster County’s largest

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is facing charges after authorities say a search of his apartment resulted in one of the largest-ever seizures of cocaine in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives found five kilograms of cocaine in bricks, worth an estimated $250,000 and possibly more if broken down for small-quantity sales, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Nathan M. Santiago, 31, also had 470 bags of heroin, 17 grams of marijuana, $6,500 in cash, and drug-packaging materials in his East King Street apartment when detectives searched it in December, authorities said.

Santiago is in Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Details of the search were not released earlier due to an ongoing investigation and additional charges filed last week by Lancaster police.

