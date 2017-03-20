York man charged with shooting at police officer back in court

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The man police say shot at an officer in Manchester Township last year is headed back to court.

Trev B. Jackson is being held on attempted homicide and related charges.

Jackson on Nov. 22, 2015 was stopped in the parking lot of the Crossroads Shopping Center for suspected DUI when he allegedly shot at Northern York County Regional police Officer Lynn Anderson.

Anderson suspected he smelled burning marijuana and asked Jackson to step out of the car. Police say Jackson pulled a handgun from his waist and fired three rounds.

Anderson returned fire as Jackson fled. The officer was not injured by the gunfire.

Jackson was arrested in April 2016 after five months on the run. He’s in York County Prison without bail.

