York County man battles brain cancer, uses music to inspire others

A York County man has just released his first single as a solo artist. 29-year-old Zachary William is channeling his battle with cancer into his work. Now he hopes his music will inspire others as well.

William was diagnosed back in September. He was told he had a brain tumor, and was rushed to the hospital. He had brain surgery a week later. He couldn’t speak for days afterward, and had side effects from radiation and chemotherapy.

Still, William’s positive attitude kept him going. In fact, he says despite those challenges, the past 4 months have been the most beautiful of his life.

You can check out Zachary William’s song “Meant To Live” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWQzxZnhGXA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...