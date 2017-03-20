Woman charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Harrisburg firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 18-year-old Harrisburg woman who police say was under the influence when she fatally crashed into the vehicle of a Harrisburg firefighter has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

Khanye Kendall also faces aggravated assault by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, DUI, driving without a license, and related charges.

Police say on March 10, Kendall was traveling south on 14th Street and went through the stop sign at Walnut Street, striking Lt. Dennis Devoe’s vehicle on the passenger’s side.

Lt. Dennis Devoe

Lt. Devoe died the next day while being treated at Hershey Medical Center. On the night of the crash, Lt. Devoe was responding to the scene of a house fire.

Just hours after the crash, police say Kendall went to Harrisburg Hospital for injuries she suffered in the crash. When officers met with her, police say she provided false information as to what occurred and where she had the accident. She also showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test.

