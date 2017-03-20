Police: Several shots fired overnight in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police say they located over three dozen spent shell casings overnight along the 600 block of Ocean Ave.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

At least one home and four parked vehicles were struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can be sent by sending a text to LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...