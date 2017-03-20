Police: Man driving while DUI struck police officer outside bar

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a 57-year-old man was drunk when he struck a Susquehanna Township police officer with his car.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Apple Bar and Grill on Walnut St.

Police say the officer quickly jumped out of the way to avoid being struck again by Richard Foster.

Nearby police were able to get the vehicle to stop Foster. He was arrested and charged with DUI and recklessly endangering another person.

Foster was arraigned and released on $5000 unsecured bail.

The officer’s injuries were minor and he did not need medical attention, police said.

