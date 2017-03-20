Police: Drunken man broke into Carlisle home

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to Cumberland County Prison over the weekend after a Carlisle home was broken into.

Officers were called Saturday to a home in the first block of East North Street and found that the door had been kicked and damaged.

Freddy Knight-Wilson, 33, was responsible for the damage and entered the home, according to police.

Knight-Wilson, who was arrested at the scene, was highly intoxicated, according to police.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...