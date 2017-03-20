Police: Drunken man broke into Carlisle home

(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to Cumberland County Prison over the weekend after a Carlisle home was broken into.

Officers were called Saturday to a home in the first block of East North Street and found that the door had been kicked and damaged.

Freddy Knight-Wilson, 33, was responsible for the damage and entered the home, according to police.

Knight-Wilson, who was arrested at the scene, was highly intoxicated, according to police.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

