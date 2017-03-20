North Londonderry police warn residents about distraction burglaries

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are investigating recent reports of distraction-style burglaries.

North Londonderry Township police say the reports have been consistent with someone claiming to be part of a utility service and then asking to inspect something on the property. Meanwhile, a second person enters the home and steals belongings.

Police are warning residents, especially those with elderly family members, that anyone requesting access to a home should have their identity verified.

All suspicious activity should be reported to police. North Londonderry Township police can be reached at 717-838-5276.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...