North Londonderry police warn residents about distraction burglaries

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are investigating recent reports of distraction-style burglaries.
North Londonderry Township police say the reports have been consistent with someone claiming to be part of a utility service and then asking to inspect something on the property. Meanwhile, a second person enters the home and steals belongings.
Police are warning residents, especially those with elderly family members, that anyone requesting access to a home should have their identity verified.
All suspicious activity should be reported to police. North Londonderry Township police can be reached at 717-838-5276.