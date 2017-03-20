McCord forced to acknowledge more abuse of treasurer’s power

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Disgraced ex-Pennsylvania state treasurer Rob McCord is acknowledging that he abused his office’s powers to reward campaign contributors more than previously revealed by prosecutors.

The new revelations came out Monday as McCord testified in the trial of a wealthy investment adviser who’s accused of trying to bribe McCord with campaign contributions.

McCord resigned two years ago. He’s awaiting sentencing on extortion charges and cooperating against defendant Richard Ireland.

Under questioning by federal prosecutor Michael Consiglio, McCord acknowledged that he had abused his power as treasurer more than initially revealed in his extortion case. That includes awarding a $50 million investment contract to a generous campaign donor.

The revelations came as Consiglio and defense lawyer Reid Weingarten sought to show who had first connected campaign contributions to state investment business, Ireland or McCord.

