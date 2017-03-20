McCord forced to acknowledge more abuse of treasurer’s power

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published:
Rob McCord
FILE--In this May 17, 2014 file photo, Pennsylvania state Treasurer Rob McCord, addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh when he was running for governor. McCord announced on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, that he is stepping down as Treasurer after six years in the office. The Democrat who just ran unsuccessfully for governor gave no indication what he had planned for his future. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Disgraced ex-Pennsylvania state treasurer Rob McCord is acknowledging that he abused his office’s powers to reward campaign contributors more than previously revealed by prosecutors.

The new revelations came out Monday as McCord testified in the trial of a wealthy investment adviser who’s accused of trying to bribe McCord with campaign contributions.

McCord resigned two years ago. He’s awaiting sentencing on extortion charges and cooperating against defendant Richard Ireland.

Under questioning by federal prosecutor Michael Consiglio, McCord acknowledged that he had abused his power as treasurer more than initially revealed in his extortion case. That includes awarding a $50 million investment contract to a generous campaign donor.

The revelations came as Consiglio and defense lawyer Reid Weingarten sought to show who had first connected campaign contributions to state investment business, Ireland or McCord.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s