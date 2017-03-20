Man wanted for tossing child across room, shoving woman

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted in Carlisle after police say he assaulted a woman and child.

Police were called around 7:50 p.m. Sunday for the incident in the first block of West Baltimore Street.

Kwiasean Peterson injured a woman there by shoving her, according to police. He is also accused of throwing a 7-year-old child across a room.

Police also say Peterson, 26, destroyed property at the home.

Peterson is wanted on charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

