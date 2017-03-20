Man hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting in East Lampeter Township that left two people hospitalized.

It happened Friday night at a home in the 100 block of Crest Avenue.

Police say a male victim was transported Lancaster General Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another person inside the home was hospitalized for a minor orthopedic injury.

The male was with the gunshot wound is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Two. police Detective Scott Eelman at 717-291-4676.

