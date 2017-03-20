Man charged with strangulation on West Shore

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to Cumberland County Prison on Sunday after an assault on the West Shore, according to police.

Shawn Shepard, 32, is accused of assaulting someone Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of North Second Street in Wormleysburg.

The victim reported to police that Shepard assaulted her and strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness.

Shepard was arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault.

The victim received treatment at a local hospital.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...