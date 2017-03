LEOLA, Pa. (WHMT) – Police in Lancaster County need help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Luis Javier River, 15, was last seen Thursday at his home in Leola.

Police believe Rivera may be staying in the Lancaster-area.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

