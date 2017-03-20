GOP leaders propose health bill changes to help older people

FILE - In this March 8, 2017, file photo, House Paul Ryan, of Wis., speaks during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan said he will seek changes to a divisive GOP health care bill to provide more help to older people hard hit by the plan. A Congressional Budget Office analysis concluded that older people would likely pay higher premiums under the proposal to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republicans hunting votes for their health care overhaul are proposing amendments aimed at providing more help for older people, curbing Medicaid and accelerating the repeal of some tax increases.

The bill would let people deduct more medical costs from taxes. It would repeal many tax increases boosted by President Barack Obama’s 2010 statute this year instead of 2018.

Older and disabled Medicaid recipients would get more generous benefits. But states could impose work requirements on the program.

The bill would let the Senate approve tax credits more generous to people age 50 to 64. Congressional analysts say the current GOP legislation would hit many with big cost increases.

GOP leaders released the changes late Monday, three days ahead of a planned House vote on the bill.

