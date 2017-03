HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the two eagle eggs at Codorus State Park hatched early Monday morning.

Watchers can look to catch a glimpse of the eaglet via live camera.

The first egg arrived on February 10, and the second on February 13. The second egg is expected to hatch within days.

