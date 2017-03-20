Mifflin County fire sends 2 firefighters to hospital

Published: Updated:

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A house fire in Mifflin County Monday night sent two firefighters to the hospital.

The fire in the 800 block of West 4th Street in Lewistown was first reported around 7:30 p.m., according to a Mifflin County 911 dispatcher.

The conditions of the injured firefighters were not immediately released.

The American Red Cross was contacted. It is unclear how many people are impacted by the fire.

