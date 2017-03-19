PA Turnpike to remove red, yellow, and green E-ZPass status lights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You’ll soon notice something missing if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The green, yellow, and red E-ZPass status lights will be removed.

Drivers are trying to solve the mystery of what’s under the yellow covers at the Harrisburg West Toll Plaza.

“Um, just a pole? I don’t know exactly what it is,” said Tyler Zeiders, who used the Turnpike on his way to college.

“Um, maybe some sort of sign or a parking meter,” Turnpike driver Sarah Troy guessed.

“This is the red, yellow, and green light that basically looks like a traffic signal here. We’re covering them with yellow just to really send the signal to people that they’re being decommissioned. They’re no longer in use,” said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The Commission will gradually do away with the lights for two reasons. One reason is federal guidelines no longer allow them, and the other is the Turnpike is getting new technology.

“The hardware and software that we’re updating in the lanes is actually going to be more accurate, more efficient, more effective. It’s faster. It’s just like updating a computer or a smartphone,” DeFebo said.

Other changes include new E-ZPass readers, cameras, and scales to count axels on trucks.

Many drivers had the question: How do they know if their E-ZPass is working?

“Customers should also occasionally take time to go to the website and log into your account, check out your statement,” DeFebo said.

“In my opinion, it’s a good thing because sometimes I don’t think the light connects with the E-ZPass thing,” Zeiders said.

“As long as everyone is aware of the new E-ZPass signs, then yeah, I think that sounds good to me,” Troy said.

The Carlisle Interchange will be the next Midstate toll plaza to get the new technology. That should happen within a month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...