Outdoors Report: tree stand safety when hunting

You know for years I have been preaching about the safety aspects of archery hunting from a tree stand. Yet every year there are more injuries from tree stands accident than there are from accidental shootings.

The need for a safety harness is imperative.

“I never thought it would happen to me. Got in my tree and got positioned and was tired. So all I did was close my eyes. It might have been for 2 seconds 3 seconds but in that split second that is when I fell and was laying on the ground,” said Stephen Parry a bowhunter.

Don’t be a statistic. Anytime you leave the ground no matter how high, buckle up. For ABC27 Outdoors, I’m Kermit Henning.

