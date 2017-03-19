Lancaster taxi driver found with gunshot wounds after alleged robbery, suspect in custody

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have a man in custody after a 24-year-old taxi driver was found with gunshot wounds after an alleged attempted robbery.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a report of shots fired which was then upgraded to a shooting.

While responding to the scene, the officers were told that the incident occurred in a nearby parking lot. They say the victim went to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street after he had sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and upper thigh.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and underwent surgery.

Lancaster City Police have charged 19-year-old Ahlias Rivera with Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, Firearms not to be Carried Without a License and Firearms Discharged.

According to reports, it appears that there was a scuffle between Rivera and the victim when Rivera then fled the scene on foot. The victim then went to a nearby residence to find help.

The victim’s cab was located in a nearby parking lot where it appears that the alleged robbery had taken place. Investigators are trying to determine how Rivera initially came into contact with the victim.

At the time these charges were filed, Rivera was in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information related to this assault is urged to contact Detective Will Smith at the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3351 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the Submit a Tip button on their website, http://www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...