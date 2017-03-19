Hole forms in one of two eagle eggs at Codorus State Park

Published:

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A hole has formed in one of the two eagle eggs at Codorus State Park.

People are anxiously awaiting for two eggs to hatch in a nest, which can be watched via live camera.

A second egg arrived on February 13th. Pennsylvania Game Commission officials predicted that the first hatch could have taken place as early as St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. So far, neither egg has fully hatched.

The hole in one of the eggs means the eaglet should slowly start to make its way out.

The live cameras can be viewed at http://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/BaldEagles/Pages/default.aspx.

