Friends, family, and firefighting community remembers Lt. Dennis DeVoe at hometown funeral

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – The community came out to Grace Fellowship Church of Shrewsbury Saturday to remember Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe as a great husband, father, and colleague.

“He was a great man. We just worked very good together,” Harrisburg firefighter Patrick Fuller said.

Fuller knew DeVoe for 21 years.

“I became his chauffer, which means I drove the squad,” Fuller said.

The two worked together at the Mt. Pleasant Fire Company #8 in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg.

“When this happened to Denny, it just makes you wonder why, but the firefighter family is strong,” Fuller said.

Police say an intoxicated driver t-boned DeVoe while he responded to a fire along Lexington Street.

The firefighter family, as well as DeVoe’s family and friends, lined up to say goodbye at his funeral.

“Rest assured Lt. DeVoe knows what’s going on. He’s watching over all of us. The family knows it,” York City Deputy Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said.

“Denny would talk to anybody,” Fuller said. “He was very kind, very family-oriented. His wife and him they were truly in love.”

Fuller says DeVoe had a heart of gold. He bought gifts for children in need and then delivered them to their homes.

“He’s never going to be forgotten,” Deardorff said.

“I would just like people to be maybe be more like Denny,” Fuller said. “If we all lived our lives like Denny, it would be a much better world.”

DeVoe leaves behind a wife and four children. The family asks donations be made to 24-7 Commitment.

