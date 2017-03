DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a popular nightclub.

It broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday at Tubby’s Nightclub on Inn Road.

A concert was held there last night but 911 dispatchers said the building was empty when the fire started.

Several fire companies from three different counties are on scene.

Dispatchers said they did not get any reports of any injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...