Clouds hang tough through afternoon

TODAY:. Cloudy and raw with peeks of sun toward evening. High 45F.

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low 27F.

MONDAY: Early morning sunshine, clouds increase through the afternoon. Showers after sunset. High 50F.

Last night produced a coating to 3 inches of wet snow for much of the Midstate. While many roads are just wet this morning, some secondary and less traveled roads are slush to snow covered so any travel this morning should use caution. Any remaining snow showers and flurries should end by 8am.

Sunday afternoon will continue cloudy and raw (similar to Saturday) with temperatures in the mid 40s. A few peeks of sun are possible toward sunset as skies begin to clear overnight and temperatures dip into the 20s for Monday morning.

Monday may see a little sun to start, but more clouds arrive for the start of spring with a few rain showers after sunset Monday evening. We’ll likely have clouds through Tuesday before skies clear and dry air returns for Wednesday and Thursday. So plan on lots of sun (although chilly) for midweek before milder air returns with clouds on Friday.

Next weekend will feel more spring-like with highs in the upper 60s! However, a cold front will bring a period of showers and a chance for a thunderstorm as it pushes through the state midday Saturday.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...