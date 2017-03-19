Bodies of 2 teens found in Baltimore home after arson fire

BALTIMORE (AP) – Baltimore police say the bodies of two teenagers have been found inside a home following a fire that was intentionally set.

Police said in a statement that firefighters were called around 5 a.m. Saturday to a fire in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue. Police say firefighters extinguished the fire and found the bodies inside the home. Police say the teens were pronounced dead on the scene by medics and that six additional victims ranging in age from 4 to 38 were taken to a hospital. Police say one of the six victims jumped from the third level of the home and has life-threatening injuries.

Police say fire investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set and notified police.

Police did not release any additional information. An investigation is ongoing.

