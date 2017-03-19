Attorney talks on former Penn State University president Spanier, trial begins tomorrow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Corky Goldstein, a Harrisburg attorney joined us in studio to talk about the Graham Spanier case set to start tomorrow.

Spanier is now the only Penn State administrator facing charges for his role in the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

The focus of his trial is his response to a 2001 complaint made by a graduate assistant. Mike McQueary says he saw Jerry Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. Spanier did not report the complaint to police or child welfare and allegedly told Sandusky not to bring children onto campus anymore.

Sandusky was arrested a decade later and was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing ten boys.

Spanier was later charged with a number of felonies but his more serious charges were dropped in 2016. He is still being charged with endangering the welfare of children and failure to report abuse.

Initially, Spanier was charged along with two other former administrators, Athletic Director Tim Curley and Vice President Gary Schultz.

On Monday, they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment and could face up to five years in prison along with a 10-thousand dollar fine.

Curley and Schultz who worked closely with Spanier for years can now testify against him.

Spanier spent 16 years as President of Penn State and is credited with boosting the school’s reputation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...