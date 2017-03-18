Snowmobile accident kills Pottsville man

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a snowmobile accident, state police in Schuylkill Haven said.

Dennis Keefer, III, of Pottsville, died Friday night. He was on a snowmobile on Second Mountain near the Weiser State Game Lands when he lost control and hit a tree, according to a press release issued Saturday morning.

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Schuylkill County Assistant Coroner Debra Detweiler pronounced Keefer dead on the scene.

Keefer was 22-years-old.

