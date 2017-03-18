Rain showers this evening change to snow tonight

Fog and areas of drizzle lasted all day long after some steady rain showers and even wet snowflakes fell this morning. We have not seen the sun at all, but because a warm front came by some additional warmer air arrived bringing highs close to 40°. Look for temperatures to hold in the 30s this evening as another round of rainfall pushes in from the west. Periods of steady rain are likely through tonight before an eventual changeover to snow showers.

Tonight an upper level low pressure system and trough will swing through the Northeast. There will be just enough lingering moisture to create some light snow showers as temperatures fall close to 32°. A light coating to 1 inch of snow is possible by early tomorrow morning that may create some isolated slick spots. Temperatures then bounce back up as the snow shuts off before 7 AM. Through the day highs approach the middle 40s, so it is really only during the nighttime hours that wintry precipitation and patchy ice are a concern. Some peeks of afternoon sunshine are possible too as the clouds break.

The upcoming week will not be as cold as last week. After a little a bit of rain Monday night we should see sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday. The coldest day looks to be Wednesday after some cooler air arrives from the north. Temperatures then have a chance to stay in the 50s and above starting next Friday through the following weekend.

