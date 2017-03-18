One child, one adult killed in Schuylkill County crash

By Published:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were killed, including a 7-year old child, and others injured, in a two vehicle crash in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon.

The crash involved a sedan and an SUV, at the intersection of State Route 61 and Market Street in North Manheim Township, at around 12:30 p.m.

A 7-year old child and Mark Naftzinger, 57, were killed in the crash.

Three other people were involved. It’s not known if all three suffered injuries, or how severe those injuries were.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

