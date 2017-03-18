Man accused of killing wife with sword cited ‘hybrid human threat’

Associated Press Published:
John D. Ziegler (York County Prison)

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a central Pennsylvania man accused of having killed his pregnant wife with a sword told investigators that he believed he was saving humanity from a global conspiracy involving what he called “hybrid humans.”

Thirty-one-year-old John Ziegler III is charged in York County with homicide in the deaths of 25-year-old Diana Ziegler and her unborn child in January in Jackson Township. Authorities said the victim was six months pregnant.

Detective Mark Baker of Northern York County Regional Police testified Friday that he believed his wife was the “queen bee” of a race of hybrid humans and “he needed to destroy her to save the world.” He and another detective testified that Ziegler expressed no anger toward his wife and said repeatedly that she didn’t deserve it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s