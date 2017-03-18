Harrisburg to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg is set to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade.

It kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. on Walnut and Aberdeen Streets. It will then go down Walnut Street, turn left on 4th Street, right on Market Street, turn right on North Second Street and then right on North Street.

Drizzle is expected during the parade but it is still on. Organizers will decide if the parade will be cancelled at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The city will close North Second Street from Chestnut Street to North Street Saturday at 10 a.m. It will reopen at 3:00 p.m. after the parade.

Free parking is available if you are looking for parking downtown. Download the Parkmobile app and use the code LUVHBG code to get four hours of free parking. Free parking is also avialable on the City Island in the South Lot.

