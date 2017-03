EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) Four people were displaced after a fire early Saturday, according to Lancaster County dispatchers.

The fire started just after midnight on Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township.

Multiple fire units, Lancaster EMS and the Red Cross responded to the scene.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...