Fallen Harrisburg firefighter to be laid to rest

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) The Harrisburg fire lieutenant killed while responding to a call will be laid to rest.

Lt. Dennis Devoe, 45, died last Saturday after he was hurt in a crash Friday night at the intersection of 14th and Walnut streets.

Investigators said Devoe had just returned from a funeral for a retired Harrisburg firefighter when a fire was reported in the 2500 block of Lexington Street. He was on his way to the fire station on 16th Street to pick up his gear when his vehicle was struck by a driver later arrested for DUI and other charges.

York fire officials said Devoe’s funeral service will be held Saturday at the Grace Fellowship Church of Shrewsbury, at 74 E. Forrest Ave. Visitation is open to the public and will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. The burial will be private.

On Friday, firefighters from across the state attended a memorial service to remember Devoe’s life.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to 24-7 Commitment, an organization that provides resources that strengthen and encourage the marriages and families of firefighters, by visiting its website: www.247committment.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...