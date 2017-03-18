A damp Saturday, some snow showers return tonight

A warm front with cloud cover and a little bit of moisture is heading east across the Commonwealth today. This means some light drizzle and showers are possible through the morning and into the afternoon/evening. Temperatures stayed above freezing last night and will increase to the lower 40s today preventing any ice from redeveloping. There may be several hours this afternoon when next to no rainfall occurs, but the moisture from this morning will keep things relatively damp.

Tonight an upper level low pressure system and trough will swing through the Northeast. There will be just enough lingering moisture to create some light snow showers as temperatures fall close to 32°. A light coating of snow is possible by early tomorrow morning that may create some isolated slick spots. Temperatures then bounce back up as the snow shuts off before 7 AM. Through the day highs approach the middle 40s, so it is really only during the nighttime hours that wintry precipitation and patchy ice are a concern. Some peeks of afternoon sunshine are possible too as the clouds break.

The upcoming week will not be as cold as last week. After a little a bit of rain Monday night we should see sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday. The coldest day looks to be Wednesday after some cooler air arrives from the north. Temperatures then have a chance to stay in the 50s and above starting next Friday through the following weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...