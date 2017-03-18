80-year-old man hit, dragged by garbage truck

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An elderly man suffered severe injuries after he was hit by a garbage truck Friday morning.

80-year-old Edwin Beck, Jr., was hit around 8:45 a.m. on the 2900 block of Woodshed Terrace, according to York Area Regional Police.

Police say the truck hit Beck and he ended up under the truck. The truck dragged Beck about 15 feet. He was taken to York Hospital with severe injuries to his right arm and upper body.

Police inspected the garbage truck.

The accident is still under investigation.

